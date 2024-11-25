Final round of global plastics treaty talks open in South Korea

Global talks aimed at ending plastic pollution opened in South Korea, though delegates questioned whether a deal would be agreed.

The talks came on the heels of the COP29 summit in which world leaders agreed to raise at least $300 billion per year by 2035 to help developing nations adapt to climate change, a figure lambasted by poorer countries as insufficient.

The latest negotiations have their own disagreements, AFP reported, centering around questions of whether to cap plastic production, if chemicals tied to their output should be banned, and how to pay for any eventual deal.

Whereas many African, Asian, and European nations want an ambitious agreement, they are reportedly opposed by oil producers whose output leads to plastic creation.