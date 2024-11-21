Events Newsletters
Developing nations push for $500 billion in annual climate funding at COP29

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Nov 21, 2024, 10:05am EST
net zeroEurope
An activist holds up a sign at COP29 that says: “PAY UP!”
An activist holds up a sign at COP29. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Title icon

The News

With just two days to go at COP29, a group of developing nations and China are pushing for rich countries to pledge at least $500 billion in annual climate financing by 2030 to fund their green transition.

“We need a figure as a headline to really determine whether we are making progress,” Adonia Ayebare, the Ugandan chairman of the G77 group of developing nations, told delegates.

After nearly two weeks of negotiations, delegates are at a stalemate over how much and who should pay what, the Financial Times wrote.

The onus is on developed, richer economies, which have historically contributed the most to climate change, while developing and small economies, especially island nations, are the most likely to feel the brunt of the effects of global warming.

“This is a finance COP and we have to go back home with a figure [that] small islands [vulnerable to climate change] find agreeable,” a delegate from the Maldives said.

