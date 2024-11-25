Björk soundscape adds extinct and endangered animals to chorus

A soundscape created by Icelandic pop star and climate activist Björk blends the sounds of extinct and endangered animals with the singer’s voice. “The apocalypse has already happened. And how we will act now is essential,” Björk says in Nature Manifesto, which plays to visitors riding the long glass escalator at the side of the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Created with French sound research institute Ircam, the vocalizations include orangutans and beluga whales, while some animals, including the Hawaiian crow, can no longer be heard in the wild. On reaching the top floor, visitors experience “the climactic musical event, which we lovingly call the ‘Dolphin Disco,’” a sound artist who worked on the project told NPR.