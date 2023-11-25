Hamas delays releasing second group of hostages

Hamas said Saturday that it was delaying the release of a second group of hostages, blaming Israel for failing to follow the terms of a ceasefire deal, including aid to Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

A spokesperson for The Israel Defense Forces denied Hamas’ accusations, telling the New York Times, “We are standing by our part of the framework.” He added that Hamas had until midnight local time to follow through their side of the agreement.

More than a dozen Israeli hostages were expected to be released on Saturday in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners as the fragile four-day truce between Israel and Hamas entered its second day.

However, CNN reports that Hamas’ armed wing on Saturday released a statement on Telegram, saying it had decided “to delay the release of the second batch of prisoners until the occupation adheres to the terms of the agreement related to the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, and due to the failure to adhere to the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners.”

The first day of the ceasefire agreement saw Hamas releasing 24 hostages, — mostly Israeli and Thai citizens — who were reunited with their families on Friday in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.