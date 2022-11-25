Is it soccer or football? USA vs England game kicks off debate

"There’s no way we lose to a country that call football, "soccer"," English YouTuber and rapper KSI tweeted Friday.

The name "football" came first. The term "soccer" emerged in England in the late 1800s, after students at the University of Oxford chose to call the sport "association football" to differentiate it from "rugby football." Association football was later shortened to "soccer" and rugby football became what's now known as "rugby."

But the term soccer "never became much more than a nickname in Great Britain," according to Brittanica.