Amazon workers went on strike in more than 40 countries on Black Friday

Demonstrations at Amazon’s global warehouses, offices, and outside Jeff Bezos’ New York residence in New York were planned in advance, as part of a “Make Amazon Pay” campaign.

"We are workers and citizens divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet," the campaign website said.

International unions representing hourly workers were also involved in planning protests.

AD

The company is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 of its employees in corporate and technology roles, accounting for 1% of its global workforce of 1.5 million, the New York Times reported.