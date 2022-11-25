Agatha Christie's classic play 'The Mousetrap' heading for Broadway

The show’s Broadway run was announced as The Mousetrap celebrates its 70th anniversary Friday. The show debuted in London in 1952 and has recorded around 29,000 performances.

Christie’s murder mystery has been performed in the U.S. before, but has never hit the stage in New York City. The show will be co-produced by Adam Spiegel, who produces the U.K. performances, and Kevin McCollum, a U.S. producer.

The venue, premiere date, and casting have yet to be announced.