Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Western sanctions hurt Russia’s war economy

Nov 24, 2025, 5:41pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, tours the exhibition of weapons and military equipment as he visits Motovilikha Plants in Perm, Russia
Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Pool via Reuters

Western sanctions are hurting Russia’s war economy by distorting prices for both imports and exports.

Chinese exporters have been charging Moscow more for military-related products given its reliance on their supplies: Prices for such goods rose 87% between 2021 and 2024, a new report found. The West hopes to see Russia completely cut off from suppliers, but it’s a “pretty good outcome” to see Chinese companies “ripping them off,” one sanctions official told the Financial Times.

Moscow’s oil giants, meanwhile, are also offering heavy discounts on crude exports after new US sanctions led Indian refiners to pause orders. It hurts a lucrative trade for Moscow just before a planned tax increase — a hike the Kremlin plans to blame on the West.

Chart showing monthly Russian fuel exports
J.D. Capelouto
AD