US vaccine skepticism hits Moderna stock

Nov 24, 2025, 6:57am EST
Moderna.
Brian Snyder/File Photo/Reuters

Moderna became the most-shorted stock on the S&P 500 on the back of the Trump administration’s vaccine skepticism.

The number of Americans getting COVID shots is down 24% this year, a report found, driving the vaccine maker’s share price to its lowest level since before the pandemic. The US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has long been concerned about vaccines — he personally instructed the Centers for Disease Control to say that the link between vaccines and autism had not been disproved, The New York Times reported.

The distrust seems to be reaching the population, evidenced by Moderna’s woes but also by the resurgence of previously well-controlled diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

A chart showing Moderna’s stock performance over the past five years.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD