US, Ukraine make major changes to peace plan

Nov 24, 2025, 5:37pm EST
Ukrainian servicemen fire artillery toward Russian positions
Anatolii Stepanov/Reuters

Ukrainian and US negotiators made major changes to a peace proposal that was initially seen as favorable to Moscow and unacceptable to Kyiv.

“Something good just may be happening,” US President Donald Trump wrote Monday, hailing progress toward a deal. But serious hurdles remain: The new version of the plan is more palatable to Ukraine, and therefore may well be a non-starter for Russia, The Washington Post wrote.

Kremlin-affiliated nationalist war bloggers have voiced opposition to a diplomatic solution, suggesting “Russia is unlikely to accept any proposed peace plan that falls short of Ukrainian capitulation,” according to a new report from the Institute for the Study of War.

J.D. Capelouto
