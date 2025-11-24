Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US judge dismisses DOJ’s criminal cases against former FBI director Comey

Nov 24, 2025, 5:42pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
James Comey
Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

A US judge on Monday dealt a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to prosecute perceived political adversaries, dismissing charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey.

The ruling said the prosecutor overseeing their cases was appointed unlawfully, rejecting arguments the Trump administration has used to install loyalists as prosecutors across the country. Trump’s push to exact legal revenge on opponents has fueled an exodus of Department of Justice lawyers, The Guardian reported, and more than half of Americans believe such prosecutions are “unjustified,” a poll found.

But the setbacks are unlikely to deter Trump’s retribution campaign: The Pentagon is probing a Democratic senator who urged troops to defy “illegal orders.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD