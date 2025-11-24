UK’s The Telegraph to be taken over by rival Daily Mail

The Daily Telegraph, the 170-year-old British newspaper, looks likely to be sold to its fellow right-wing rival, The Daily Mail.

The venerable but troubled outlet has been for sale since its previous owners ran up unsupportable debts and were removed in 2023.

Since then, consortia from as far afield as Wall Street and the UAE have circled, trying to win control of the Telegraph’s still-powerful brand.

The merger of two of Britain’s best-known conservative papers is alarming to the ruling Labour Party, but the sector itself is looking westward, the Financial Times reported: A rightward shift in the US media landscape under President Donald Trump has “potentially laid the ground for new entrants, even with an English accent.”