South Africans’ confidence in government leadership grows

South Africans’ confidence in their country’s leadership has grown, a new poll suggested.

A Gallup survey found that 41% of South Africans approve of their country’s leadership, up from 29% in 2022, which was one of the lowest readings on record. The research was carried out just over a year after the coalition government took office in the wake of the African National Congress losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The findings were published ahead of the weekend’s G20 summit in Johannesburg, the first to be held on the continent. Hosting the G20 has “elevated” the global profile of Africa’s biggest economy “and offered [it] a chance to shape how African priorities are represented in international policymaking,” according to Gallup. Still, corruption in government and business remains a concern for South Africans.