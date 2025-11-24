OpenAI launches shopping assistant

OpenAI launched a shopping model Monday — free and unlimited through the holiday season — that searches through all publicly available websites to find the best deals on items based on a shopper’s description.

When prompted, the GPT-5 mini-based model quickly picks out a handful of products, which shoppers rate to guide the model on what they are looking for, and then performs deeper research on available listings. From the items it ultimately selects, users can either refine their search or follow a link out of ChatGPT to make a purchase.

The offering marks OpenAI’s latest attempt to attack Amazon’s dominant place in ecommerce, and follows launches of virtual shopping assistants by Amazon and Google. OpenAI hopes its deep research offering, which reads online reviews before recommending products and avoids “low-quality” sites, will make it competitive.

By offering unlimited use at launch, it could also hook a share of holiday shoppers who may be willing to upgrade their plan when the company places limits on the model next year.