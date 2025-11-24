Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Israel kills Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike

Nov 24, 2025, 6:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Lebanon.
Mohammed Yassin/Reuters

An Israeli air strike killed a senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut, further weakening an already uneasy truce.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire a year ago, but Israel — which says the group has been rebuilding its armories, and that Lebanon is failing in its commitment to disarm it — has ramped up attacks against Hezbollah in recent days.

Israel’s ceasefire in Gaza is also shaky: At least 22 Palestinians were killed in strikes on the enclave last week, Hamas-affiliated officials said, in response to what Israel said was an “armed terrorist” attacking soldiers. Gazan authorities say Israeli forces have violated the seven-week truce nearly 500 times, though Washington, which brokered both deals, insists the Gaza pact remains solid.

Tom Chivers
AD