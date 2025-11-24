Israel kills Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike

An Israeli air strike killed a senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut, further weakening an already uneasy truce.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire a year ago, but Israel — which says the group has been rebuilding its armories, and that Lebanon is failing in its commitment to disarm it — has ramped up attacks against Hezbollah in recent days.

Israel’s ceasefire in Gaza is also shaky: At least 22 Palestinians were killed in strikes on the enclave last week, Hamas-affiliated officials said, in response to what Israel said was an “armed terrorist” attacking soldiers. Gazan authorities say Israeli forces have violated the seven-week truce nearly 500 times, though Washington, which brokered both deals, insists the Gaza pact remains solid.