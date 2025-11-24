Congress prepares to release defense policy bill text

Lawmakers are expected to release the text of their annual defense policy bill when they return to Washington after Thanksgiving, keeping them on track for passage by the end of the year.

Members last week resolved outstanding issues like Syria sanctions, which House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast agreed to fully repeal as long as lawmakers made some changes to nonbinding language passed by the Senate, a person familiar with the deal said.

But they still have to reach consensus on a handful of other provisions, including language that would block states from regulating AI and a bundle of Senate Banking Committee priorities that includes some bipartisan housing proposals.

House Financial Services Chair French Hill rejected the latter last week. “The shutdown put me a little behind on [housing],” Hill told reporters Wednesday.

He’s said the committee will hold a hearing on the topic before Christmas.