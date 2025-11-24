Climate change devastating key Indian crops, results show

Rising temperatures have devastated two of India’s most prized crops, forcing farmers to look for ways to adapt to climate change as global demand for the products grows in line with rising incomes.

Heat has devastated the cultivation of cardamom: Last year’s poor harvest pushed prices up 70%. Meanwhile, India’s tea production dropped almost 6% this year compared to last after temperatures repeatedly topped 35°C (95°F), meaning “the bushes essentially shut down,” an expert told Nikkei.

But some help may be at hand: Indian farmers have begun using an app that runs a diagnosis on soil health and provides timely recommendations. “Technology is no longer separate from farming. It is now a daily tool,” an Indian farmer told the BBC.