Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Islamabad braces for protests in support of jailed ex-PM Imran Khan

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Nov 24, 2024, 4:51pm EST
Supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party.
Fayaz Aziz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Islamabad was under lockdown Sunday amid nationwide protests in favor of releasing former Prime Minister Imran Khan from prison.

Despite being behind bars for more than a year, Khan remains the dominant political force driving Pakistan’s opposition, and the country’s powerful military establishment and current government sees him and his party as a public threat, an analyst told the BBC.

Certainly, the protests have taken a toll on Pakistan’s struggling economy: One analysis estimated the demonstrations have cost more than $9 million over the last 1.5 years, and the International Monetary Fund recently issued a $7 billion loan that includes conditions aimed at boosting public trust in the country’s febrile government.

AD
AD