‘Get me on Rogan!’: PR scrambles to navigate new media

Corporate executives and other public figures emerged from this month’s election with a new task for their handlers: urgently figure out how to make them more like the loose, podcast-friendly Donald Trump, and less like the scripted and corporate Kamala Harris.

Executives used to seeking out slots on CNBC branched out to Fox News and Fox Business after 2016, in hopes of reaching the new president to make the case for favorable policies — leaving the influencer economy to marketing departments selling goods to consumers.

Now, the influence-makers are scrambling after their marketing colleagues into the space, seeking to figure out which business-friendly podcasts, eclectic YouTubers, or right-leaning online comic chat show hosts could provide a venue for getting their message out.

“There are a lot of companies coming to us and saying, ‘OK, in addition to your classic WSJ, Bloomberg, what are the other ways we can reach the audience we want to reach and influence?’” said Nikhil Deogun, CEO of the Americas for Brunswick Group, a critical issues advisory firm. “The election drove that home for a lot of people. Companies have realized that news about them is being interpreted and transmitted by a host of new voices to audiences who don’t consume traditional media.”

For the giant agencies that play a central role in American corporate communications, this moment is also an opportunity. Brunswick just published an introduction for its clients to the idea of the “newsfluencer.” (“There is significant upside for corporates who become early participants in this space.”) And Richard Edelman, the founder of the eponymous communications firm, wrote last week that “news influencers” should be “included in media plans over time on topics such as in-sourcing, upskilling, support for entrepreneurs and American optimism.”

“My teams are going to the clients and saying, ’We have a fundamental change here and we need to be in front of these people and we need not to be afraid,” Edelman said in an interview. “They have to get their clients comfortable with free-flowing conversations.”

One feature of this new space, he said, is that few interviewers want executives’ views on what’s good for the world, but they do have an intense interest in commerce. “The essence of the argument can’t be about purpose. It has to be about business,” he said.

The shift is also an acknowledgement that the public relations business has at times been slow to prepare itself for a world in which mainstream news outlets aren’t the only individuals influencing public opinion.

“There’s definitely more interest in right-leaning platforms across the influencer sphere and new research projects to understand those people and their reach,” one PR executive told Semafor on the condition of anonymity.

But this executive noted that the firms weren’t always quick to catch on to what’s percolating in Substack newsletters or on podcasts.

“The big firms have been doing things the same way for a long time. Even a lot of the analytic tools are built for five years ago,” they said.