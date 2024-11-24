Beijing renews crackdown on Chinese tech companies’ use of algorithms

The Chinese government is cracking down on tech companies’ use of recommendation algorithms, as well as unfair pricing and discounts that target specific groups online, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced Sunday.

The campaign is designed to prevent “information cocoons” forming online, and instead force tech companies to promote “healthy content” to protect vulnerable users, like children and the elderly.

In a notice, China’s internet authority said that companies should avoid using algorithms that target content to a user’s preferences, with officials citing the rick of addiction. The move comes as the use of algorithms for e-commerce and other services has soared in China, the South China Morning Post reported.