Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Western firms grow more open to China

Nov 23, 2025, 4:57pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People walk past the Novo Nordisk booth at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai
Andrew Silver/Reuters

Western companies are signaling a renewed eagerness toward doing business in China — or even expanding their footprint — despite lingering tensions, an economic slump, and the narrative of a decoupling.

The next China is China,” Estée Lauder’s CEO told the Financial Times, detailing plans to double down in the country despite the US makeup giant’s poor post-pandemic showing there.

Even with Berlin’s “de-risking” push, China remains “an obvious place to do business” for German firms, which are pouring billions into the country, DW reported.

Foreign companies are grappling with a slowdown in growth, government pressure, and geopolitical fault lines, but they should understand the Chinese economy is “not unraveling,” China Briefing wrote.

So far, we continue investing,” a JPMorgan vice chairman said.

Chart showing FDI in China, Mexico, India
J.D. Capelouto
AD