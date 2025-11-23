Western firms grow more open to China

Western companies are signaling a renewed eagerness toward doing business in China — or even expanding their footprint — despite lingering tensions, an economic slump, and the narrative of a decoupling.

“The next China is China,” Estée Lauder’s CEO told the Financial Times, detailing plans to double down in the country despite the US makeup giant’s poor post-pandemic showing there.

Even with Berlin’s “de-risking” push, China remains “an obvious place to do business” for German firms, which are pouring billions into the country, DW reported.

Foreign companies are grappling with a slowdown in growth, government pressure, and geopolitical fault lines, but they should understand the Chinese economy is “not unraveling,” China Briefing wrote.

“So far, we continue investing,” a JPMorgan vice chairman said.