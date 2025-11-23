Washington ramps up pressure on Venezuela

The US is reportedly considering expanded military operations against Venezuela, as it ratchets up its presence in the Caribbean.

Washington has pursued a military buildup around the South American nation following strikes against alleged drug boats; several airlines halted flights to Venezuela after the US warned of “heightened military activity” around its airspace.

The Donald Trump administration is mulling options including attempting to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Reuters reported.

It’s unclear how the volatile Ukraine talks may connect to the escalation against Caracas, a Russian ally and major focus for US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also involved in Kyiv-Moscow peace negotiations.

The outcome of the twin crises could shape Rubio’s political future, analysts said.