US senators favor pressure on Russia amid Ukraine peace talks

A dizzying weekend of bipartisan confusion about a White House push to end Russia’s war with Ukraine is hardening interest among Republicans and Democrats alike in passing crippling secondary sanctions on Vladimir Putin.

“I strongly support imposing tough, targeted sanctions on Russia to weaken Putin’s war machine and strengthen America’s hand at the negotiating table,” said Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., this weekend. He expressed a desire to put “pressure on the Kremlin and give President Trump maximum leverage to secure peace.”

Congress has little role in the high-stakes talks in Geneva between US, Ukrainian, and European negotiators. Those could produce a handshake by Thanksgiving, as President Donald Trump hopes – or sink back into the morass of a war that’s approaching its fourth year. Sanctions advocates have pressed Trump to support harsher penalties on Russia since April.

Lawmakers’ ability to clarify their course of action on Russia remains muddled by multiple factors, including whether Trump will support a move aimed at raising pressure on the Russian president. An equal but secondary concern when it comes to teeing up a sanctions vote: Whether and when the Senate is willing to grind through the objections of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

AD

And there’s an ongoing debate between the House and Senate on which chamber should move first.

But after a weekend of mixed messages about a plan that reportedly grew out of secret talks between the US and Russia, senators may return in December ready to finalize the secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., bipartisan sanctions legislation has support from 85 senators, and he’s repeatedly said he thinks Trump supports it and is ready to sign it. Even so, some other Republicans say that until Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., puts the bill on the floor, they remain skeptical.

Paul is continuing to mount a formidable campaign to slow it down, calling it “one of the most ill-conceived bills put forward in Congress.”

AD

“A 500 percent tariff on anybody who does business with Russia would include about thirty-some odd countries,” Paul told reporters this month. “It’s a really poorly written bill. A 500 percent tariff is essentially an embargo. And embargos lead to war.”

It would take a week or so to pass the sanctions bill without consent from all 100 senators to move quickly. Paul said he would “absolutely” object to speeding it through the chamber.

That matters because the Senate has a health care vote to take in December and spending bills to pass by the end of January, a pile-up that puts floor time at a premium.

AD

And at the moment, senators in both parties are in a state of confusion about the origins of the administration-backed plan to end the war.