Top US officials flew to Europe on Sunday to advance a Ukraine peace plan that faced criticism over its tilt toward Russian interests.

The Geneva talks involving European and Ukrainian leaders come after US officials and lawmakers sparred over who authored the 28-point, Washington-backed plan.

The confusion suggested “foreign nations now have to deal with rival factions of the US government who keep major policy initiatives secret from each other… as the succession battle for 2028 begins,” The Wall Street Journal’s foreign affairs correspondent wrote, summing up one diplomat’s assessment.

Even as President Donald Trump has pushed Kyiv to accept the deal by Thanksgiving, the agreement remains flexible, The Washington Post’s David Ignatius reported: An “agonizing choice” awaits Kyiv.