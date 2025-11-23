Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

DeepMind deepens push into robotics

Nov 23, 2025, 5:14pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Demis Hassabis
Demis Hassabis. Ludovic Marin/Reuters

Google DeepMind hired the former CTO of Boston Dynamics, part of an attempt to push forward with robotics.

AI’s rapid progress is less evident in robots. In 2021, DeepMind’s robotics chief said the field lagged the rest of AI by 10 years, limited in part by the problems of gathering data from the real world or simulation.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis wants to fix that, and to use his company’s multimodal Gemini model as a sort of operating system.

His new hire’s former company has developed some of the most advanced legged robots, and Hassabis told WIRED that AI-powered robotics “is going to have its breakthrough moment in the next couple of years.”

Tom Chivers
AD