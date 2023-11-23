Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders secures shock Dutch election win

Jenna Moon /

The party of Geert Wilders, an anti-Islam populist, has won the most votes in a shock victory in the Dutch parliamentary elections.

Wilders’ Freedom party is expected to win 37 seats in Parliament, but will need to form a coalition if it hopes to govern and put Wilders forward as the Netherlands’ next prime minister.

The veteran politician, who has been compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump, is an EU-skeptic who campaigned for a Brexit-style referendum on Dutch membership in the bloc. He has also proposed a ban on the Quran, Islamic schools, and mosques.