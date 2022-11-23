Scotland loses independence referendum court case

In 2014, Scotland voted with a 55% majority to remain part of the U.K. in what was referred to as a “once in a generation referendum.” Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union spurred Scotland and the ruling Scottish National Party to demand that this be revisited.

On Wednesday Britain's top court said the laws that created the devolved Scottish Parliament in 1999 did not give it power to legislate on the union between Scotland and England, the BBC reported.

Sturgeon wanted to hold a second referendum on Oct. 19, 2023.