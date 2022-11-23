Videos show protests erupting at world's largest iPhone plant in China

Protests erupted Wednesday at the world's biggest assembly plant for Apple's iPhones, in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, according to videos circulating on social media.

Footage showed workers chanting and facing off with authorities at the Foxconn factory. In some videos, police appeared to release tear gas and the employees hit back with fire extinguishers. Semafor has not independently verified the videos.

In other clips, the employees were engaged in violent clashes with authorities wearing all-white protective suits outside the factory.