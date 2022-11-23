EU Parliament hit by cyberattack after declaring Russia a sponsor of terrorism

The Parliament, which is one of the legislative bodies of the European Union, is "working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," Duch said.

Parliament President Roberta Metsola said a pro-Russian group has claimed responsibility for the "sophisticated cyberattack."

The Parliament's resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism was largely symbolic, as it lacks the legal framework to impose consequences for the declaration. But the EU has imposed several harsh sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.