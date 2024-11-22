Trump’s hush money sentencing postponed indefinitely as case in doubt

President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing for his New York hush-money conviction has been postponed indefinitely, Judge Juan Merchan said in a letter on Friday.

The judge also granted Trump’s legal team the right to file a motion to dismiss the case altogether, which they have argued violates a recent Supreme Court ruling expanding presidential immunity.

Trump’s lawyers have said that “just as a sitting President is completely immune from any criminal process, so too is President Trump as President-elect.” Merchan gave the defense and the prosecution until early January to make their arguments about whether the case should be thrown out.

New York prosecutors said Tuesday in a court filing that they opposed dismissing the case outright, but would be open to delaying sentencing until after Trump’s second term in office.