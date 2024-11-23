Trump taps Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary

Donald Trump named Scott Bessent as his Treasury Secretary, putting the veteran investor in charge of an economic agenda of lower taxes and economic protectionism.

The appointment will end a waiting game on Wall Street, which had watched with alarm as Trump appointed partisan warriors with thin resumes to top positions in law enforcement, national security, and healthcare.

Bessent was the most vocal of the final Treasury candidates in his support of Trump, publishing an op-ed in Fox News in support of tariffs last week as his chances of getting the job seemed to be shrinking. But he has spent his career in global markets and was, for a time, a senior executive at George Soros’ investment fund, revered on Wall Street for its bold and profitable bets on the direction of the world economy.