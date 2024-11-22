Milei says he’s put Argentina on a path to stability one year after his election

Argentine President Javier Milei — elected a year ago to rescue an economy in freefall — made the case that his quasi-libertarian policies had set his country on a path to stability.

Writing in The Economist, the self-described anarcho-capitalist said that Argentina “was teetering on the edge of a precipice” when he took office. By slashing spending and eradicating money-printing as a source of government funds, he wrote, monthly inflation has fallen, the government is in surplus, and the economy is now stable.

Some commentators foresaw “economic collapse” when Milei was elected, and the country’s poverty rate has reached 50%, but voters are largely still on his side, Reuters reported. “It is no miracle,” Milei said, but simply “governing with macroeconomic prudence.”