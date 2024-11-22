Globetrotting Keir Starmer tries to address the UK’s isolation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is proving himself to be something of a globetrotter: He’ll have taken at least 10 overseas trips by the end of November, to countries including the US, Germany, France, and Brazil.

Downing Street has said Starmer is “very clear that international co-operation is key to delivering for the British people,” but the UK — now caught between China, the US, and the EU — may struggle to chart a course that keeps everyone on side.