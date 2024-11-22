Gensler resigns as SEC chair as US regulatory landscape faces shakeup

Gary Gensler, the chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said he would resign once President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, ahead of what are expected to be major changes at top oversight agencies.

The cryptocurrency industry cheered the coming resignation of the SEC chair, who took a particularly aggressive approach to regulating crypto during his term, including bringing high-profile lawsuits against two of the world’s largest exchanges.

Trump has not yet indicated his choice for Gensler’s replacement, but Reuters reported that he is expected to appoint one of the current Republican SEC commissioners, Hester Peirce or Mark Uyeda, as acting head.