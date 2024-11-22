Democrats talk. Who is listening?

Center-left Democrats spent much of Thursday morning on their latest post-election airing of grievances, bemoaning how little voters had heard their messages or appreciated their record.

NewDEAL, created to build a Democratic farm team after the party’s 2010 losses, gathered elected officials and strategists at a progressive D.C. hotel. They saw polling from Third Way, another center-left idea shop, which found that voters trusted Donald Trump more than Kamala Harris on all but two issues: abortion and climate change. They marveled at how good Republicans were at activating unlikely voters and yanking the news cycle where they wanted it.

Then they broke for lunch and learned that Matt Gaetz had abandoned his eight-day campaign to become Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Gaetz’s humiliation was the best news Democrats had gotten since Nov. 5. It revealed their easiest path to a quick comeback – Republican self-destruction. And it punctured one of the most questionable pieces of post-election punditry about Trump, the idea that traditional scrutiny and investigations didn’t work on him and couldn’t break through to voters.

But Republicans’ first self-own of the second Trump administration didn’t solve Democrats’ other problems. In post-election conversations, Democrats have worried that non-college-educated voters have tuned them out and theorized about major adjustments to reach that bloc again. But the party is still talking cryptically about what those adjustments might be.

The Democrats who won in areas where Harris didn’t credited tactics that wouldn’t have worked for her. They appealed to voters who were increasingly disinterested in policy details – and could be captivated by the stories they saw on conservative social media. The warnings they delivered about Trump’s GOP were much less compelling, with shorter reach.

Those voters “just didn’t buy that Trump was gonna do a national abortion ban,” said Third Way vice president Lanae Erickson, sharing polling and word clouds about Trump’s popularity that had made it hard for her to get to sleep.

But national Democrats aren’t exactly raring to embrace a policy-light approach that downplays what they see as the risk of the coming GOP ascension in Washington.

“Explain how in a country that has crises ranging from the character of its democracy to the affordability of its housing, [Mike Johnson] is spending one second of his time policing where one of his congressional colleagues could go to the bathroom,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday, referring to congressional Republican attempts to bar the first trans member of Congress, a Democrat, from women’s restrooms in the Capitol.