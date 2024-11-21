Trump starts fresh on attorney general after Gaetz bows out

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump is starting over on his search for an attorney general, and there’s no obvious second choice after Matt Gaetz’s surprise withdrawal.

Names of potential replacements are already swirling inside Trump’s network, although the president-elect has not yet made any decisions and struggled to find someone he liked before settling on Gaetz. Trump has focused on his Treasury secretary pick this week, as well as who to choose to head up the FBI.

Some outside Trump allies and transition team members have floated Todd Blanche, Trump’s personal lawyer who is currently his pick to be deputy attorney general, as a possible new nominee to lead the Justice Department. Another name that’s resurfaced is Missouri’s attorney general, Andrew Bailey, who was originally being floated for the job.

AD

“If it’s not too late, I’d call back Matt Whitaker,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., referring to a former Trump official who’s already been tapped as the next US ambassador to NATO. “I think he’s built for this. I think he can do the job, I think he can be just as ball-busting as Matt Gaetz, but he can probably do it in a kinder, gentler way and be more effective at it.”

Other GOP senators were loath to weigh in on behalf of a specific candidate after the last few days of upheaval that followed the surprise Gaetz pick. Trump may not be ready to announce a new attorney general choice soon after the head-spinning past few days, particularly with Treasury and other key spots in his administration still unfilled.

“I don’t have any advice. No advice … you’re not going to draw me into that. I’ll leave it to the president,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Both Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday they want to stay in Congress rather than join the Trump administration. Fellow Senate Judiciary Committee member Mike Lee, R-Utah, has previously indicated he wants to remain a senator as well.