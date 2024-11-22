COP29 draft proposes wealthy nations pay $250B a year in climate finance

A COP29 draft climate finance agreement released on Friday proposed wealthy nations pay poorer countries $250 billion a year, until 2035, to fight climate change.

It’s the first concrete number to be discussed in nearly two weeks of the conference in Baku, Azerbaijan: Delegates had reportedly reached a stalemate in negotiations, the Financial Times wrote Thursday, and hopes appeared “dashed” as draft texts had an “X” in place of a concrete financing figure, The Guardian reported.

Under existing agreements, rich nations that have historically contributed the most to global warming pledged financial investment of $100 billion a year to fund the green transition.

Some developing countries had been calling for at least five times that amount earlier this week, with countries and bodies like the European Union deeming such demands “politically unrealistic,” and saying the financing would need a major boost from the private sector, Agence France-Presse reported.