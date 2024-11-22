COP29 draft proposes wealthy nations pay $250B a year in climate finance

The News
A COP29 draft climate finance agreement released on Friday proposed wealthy nations pay poorer countries $250 billion a year, until 2035, to fight climate change.
It’s the first concrete number to be discussed in nearly two weeks of the conference in Baku, Azerbaijan: Delegates had reportedly reached a stalemate in negotiations, the Financial Times wrote Thursday, and hopes appeared “dashed” as draft texts had an “X” in place of a concrete financing figure, The Guardian reported.
Under existing agreements, rich nations that have historically contributed the most to global warming pledged financial investment of $100 billion a year to fund the green transition.
Some developing countries had been calling for at least five times that amount earlier this week, with countries and bodies like the European Union deeming such demands “politically unrealistic,” and saying the financing would need a major boost from the private sector, Agence France-Presse reported.
The View From Africa
The proposal is ”totally unacceptable″ and “inadequate to delivering the Paris Agreement,” Amb Ali Mohamed, Kenya’s special envoy for climate change and the chair of the African group of negotiators, said in a statement, adding the resolution would lead to loss of life in Africa and “imperil the future of the world.”
The View From Panama
“It’s ridiculous, just ridiculous,” Juan Carlos Monterrey Gómez, Panama’s special representative for climate change, told Semafor’s Tim McDonnell.
“Yesterday, with no figure, they were slapping us on the face. Now with the crumbs they are offering, they are spitting in our faces. At this point all options are on the table, including the nuclear option” of walking out of Baku without a deal, he said.