Airlines prepare for record travel numbers on Thanksgiving

A record number of people are expected to travel in the US during the Thanksgiving period this year, industry experts said, with flights set to finally return to pre-pandemic levels.

An estimated 2.8 million people will fly in the US every day between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, one group said, up 5% compared with 2023. Bookings for international flights are also up 23% compared to Thanksgiving last year, data from the American Automobile Association data showed.

In New York and New Jersey alone, a record 8.7 million people are expected to travel over the holiday week. To minimize disruption, the US Department of Transportation said it has authorized the use of airspace normally reserved for the military, and has met with airlines to ensure they are operating “realistic” flight schedules.