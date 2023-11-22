Why everyone is still piling on Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is sliding in the polls, but his opponents don’t plan to give him a breather in the crucial month of December — in Iowa and beyond.

Nikki Haley recently launched a $10 million ad buy across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning next month as she tries to turn the election into a head-to-head contest with Donald Trump. Trump and his team, meanwhile, continue to attack DeSantis daily in press releases and speeches, highlighting the former president’s lead in key early voting states while dismissing those who have endorsed DeSantis, like Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. On Tuesday, both camps sent out press releases promoting an NBC News article detailing infighting within Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis Super PAC. “The DeSantis DiSaster Continues,” Team Haley wrote.

DeSantis, once seen as a Trump ally, has drawn the former president’s ire ever since he began flirting with a presidential run. Since his announcement, the relationship has continued to deteriorate, and even as Trump’s team points out that their attacks on DeSantis are ultimately a fraction of what they’re doing in the primary, one thing remains clear: They’re going to continue.

“We take hits at DeSantis, and we’ll always continue to do that, no matter what,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Semafor. “He made a disloyal decision to run against President Trump, and that’s a decision he’s going to have to live with for the rest of his life. Ron is going to get got.”

Some analysts believe that Haley actually needs DeSantis to stay in the race to prevent Trump from consolidating even more support –— a thesis Haley’s team rejected in a November “state of the race” memo distributed to various interested parties. The memo cited polling from a firm associated with DeSantis that showed a higher percentage of his voter base would pick her as a “second choice” than Trump in key early states.

“Despite the DeSantis’s team’s outlandish and nonsensical claims, we would be thrilled if he packed it up before Iowa,” Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney wrote in the memo. “Given his campaign cash burn rate, we just might get our wish.

Haley’s team also argues that their move to ramp up attacks against DeSantis is defensive, the result of his team honing in on her in recent months: From her declaration that George Floyd’s murder should be “personal and painful for everyone,” to accusations that she’s cozy with China, and beyond. Ultimately, they believe that — as DeSantis has long declared — it is, in fact a two-person race: DeSantis just doesn’t make the cut.

“As far as we’re concerned, it’s Trump and Nikki, that’s what all signs indicate. I think he’s desperately trying to hang on,” a Haley adviser said.