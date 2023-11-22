What we’ve learned about the robot apocalypse from the OpenAI debacle

Since the earliest days of AI, researchers have raised the possibility that a really powerful intelligence could be dangerous. I. J. Good, a colleague of Alan Turing’s and an early AI pioneer, warned in 1965 of an “intelligence explosion” and said that “the first ultraintelligent machine is the last invention that man need ever make, provided that the machine is docile enough to tell us how to keep it under control.”

Since the late 1990s those worries have become more specific, and coalesced around Nick Bostrom’s 2014 book Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies and Eliezer Yudkowsky’s blog LessWrong. The argument is not that AI will become conscious or that it will decide it hates humanity. Instead, it is that AI will become extraordinarily competent, but that when you give it a task, it will fulfill exactly that task. Just as when we tell schools that they will be judged on the number of children who get a certain grade and teachers start teaching to the test, the AI will optimize the metric we tell it to optimize. If we are dealing with something vastly more powerful than human minds, the argument goes, that could have very bad consequences.

In 2015, some of AI’s leading minds gathered in Puerto Rico, along with figures including one Elon Musk. Musk became so alarmed by the prospect of AI that he helped set up OpenAI, with the explicit intention of reducing the risk that it would destroy humanity. “With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon,” he said.

But the people who worried about AI saw Musk’s actual plan for OpenAI — making AI open-source — as unhelpful at best. Yudkowsky described Musk’s position as “AGI is summoning a demon, so let’s make sure everyone has one.”

Over time, OpenAI changed its view — in 2018, Musk was sidelined by the other co-founders, including Altman, and the open-source policy was dropped. But while Altman has always said that he takes AI risk seriously — he has argued that A.I. poses an existential risk to humanity, and at one point his Twitter bio read “eliezer yudkowsky fan fiction account” — rationalists I’ve spoken to worried he was mainly paying it lip service: He did not, one told me, ever actually speak to Yudkowsky. (It is worth noting that many outside the “rationalsphere” and some within it would say that’s an entirely sensible decision.)

Rumors are swirling about exactly why the board — stacked with serious believers in AI risk — fired Altman, But what’s pretty concrete is that the whole debacle has made it easy to mock the rationalists and effective altruists who worry about this sort of thing. Zvi Mowshowitz, a prominent rationalist, said on his blog: “[Skeptics are saying] that this will completely discredit EA or ‘doomerism’ or any concerns over the safety of AI, forever. Yes, they say this every week, but this time it was several orders of magnitude louder and more credible.”