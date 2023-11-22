How a US banking rule could slow the energy transition

The proposals, unveiled in July, are part of efforts by U.S. regulators to comply with long-planned international financial regulations known as the Basel III framework. These new rules increase banks’ capital requirements — the amount of money they must hold — for certain types of lending.

Several banks have already complained about the rules more broadly, but renewables developers — as well as some Wall Street executives — point in particular to increased capital requirements for tax equity, in which a bank takes an ownership stake in a renewables project and pockets the tax credits. Renewables developers rely on tax-equity deals to help bridge financing gaps, in effect selling the tax credits they are due to receive at a small discount; that gets them additional capital for a project, while the buyer acquires a tax credit for less than its full price. The Inflation Reduction Act also made it possible for project developers to sell their tax credits independent of an equity stake. Between these trades and traditional tax equity, some analysts project the clean-energy tax credit market will quadruple in the coming years to around $80 billion.

The new rules increase banks’ capital requirements to take on tax-equity deals from 100% — basically holding a dollar for each dollar of tax equity they finance — to 400%. Because banks are a major customer when it comes to tax-equity deals, clean-power developers worry the new rules could cripple them and, by extension, the energy transition. Some also voiced frustration at regulators extending the comment period on the proposed rules from the end of November to mid-January, drawing out the uncertainty of whether and how the rules will be implemented. JPMorgan’s chief financial officer said last month, meanwhile, that the bank “may simply need to exit” entire business lines such as renewables tax-credit investments, while Wells Fargo’s CFO said it would likely shrink its tax-equity investments were the new rule to be implemented in its current form.

In remarks last week to the Senate’s banking, housing, and urban affairs committee, the FDIC chair acknowledged that regulators had received “comments that raise attention to this issue that we may not have fully appreciated,” while Fed vice chair Michael Barr acknowledged to the House financial-services committee that they had received evidence indicating “these types of instruments have lower risk than other equity investments” which regulators “would consider internally.”