The IRA created a whole new climate finance industry

Over the last 20 years, tax headaches have hampered the rollout of renewable energy in the U.S. at least as much as technology glitches, supply chain bottlenecks, or competition from fossil fuels. But the IRA changes the game by allowing project developers to sell their tax credits without the hassle and expense of a frequently used type of financing known as tax equity. That reform is one of the law’s biggest, if least heralded, victories.

The market for renewables tax-equity deals is about $15-20 billion annually. That number is unlikely to grow, especially with a recession looming. If project developers can sell their tax credits in a relatively painless way to any corporate taxpayer, it will at least double the amount of financing available, said Eric Rubinstein, chief investment officer at Leyline Renewable Capital, a North Carolina-based clean energy investment firm. That would keep tax financing on pace with projected demand.

AD

Say you’re a company that develops midsize solar farms and has interest in a project from a rural farming town. You predict the tax credits the project will qualify for once built. Then you look for a buyer: any company from Google to a grocery store chain. You sell the credits at a discount — lawyers I spoke to said the ranges being negotiated for the first IRA-enabled credit sales are 85-95 cents per dollar. You get cash to do the project, the middleman takes a fee, and the buyer gets a discounted tax break and an opportunity to tell everyone they’re supporting clean energy that might not have been built otherwise.

That’s where the startups come in. Reunion Infrastructure and Basis Climate were both launched after the IRA passed, raising an undisclosed amount of venture capital seed funding this year. Both were founded by veterans of the renewable energy finance industry, with a similar business model: To act as a marketplace connecting sellers and buyers of tax credits. Both startups are developing insurance programs in case the project doesn’t actually get built, and lawyers said more government guidance is needed to ensure tax credit buyers don’t wind up on the hook or under audit if projects don’t materialize.

The upshot is that the pool of possible financiers grows from a handful of big banks to anyone with a corporate tax bill, and a lot more clean energy gets built.