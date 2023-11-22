North Korea claims spy satellite launched successfully

Jenna Moon /

North Korea claimed it has launched a spy satellite into space for the first time, prompting South Korea to partially suspend a military deal aimed at lowering tensions between the neighbors.

It was not immediately clear if the satellite is functional, or if the launch was in fact successful. Pyongyang’s two previous attempts at launching a satellite into space failed. The U.S., Japan, and South Korea have said that they’re so far unable to verify the North’s claims, but Pyongyang says it has already received images of U.S. military bases in Guam.

South Korea responded by suspending parts of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement that created no-fly and buffer zones between the nations, saying it would restart aerial surveillance of the North.