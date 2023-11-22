Liberia’s president-elect Joseph Boakai has a full in-tray

Joseph Boakai, the veteran politician who narrowly won Liberia’s presidential election, is set to focus on kickstarting an economy in the doldrums. It’s one of many challenges he will face when he takes office in the West African country.

The economy grew 4.8% last year but double digit food inflation is taking its toll on Liberians. More than half of the country’s 5 million people are estimated to be poor, according to the World Bank. Three in four Liberians often did not have enough money for food in the past year, a poll by Gallup found. Most Liberians surveyed reported feeling that their standard of living is falling.

Boakai will prioritize “resuscitating” Liberia’s economy, his spokesman Amara Konneh told Semafor Africa. The president-elect’s strategy will be to encourage the private sector to “do business and also pay their taxes which will create the fiscal space to deliver basic services in health, water, and sanitation,” said Konneh.

The president-elect’s administration will also conduct “a complete review of all mining concessions in the country to determine whether the country is benefiting from these concessions,” said Konneh, adding: “The idea is not to shut them down, the idea is to make sure that the country benefits.” He said the focus would be on the mining of diamonds and gold, specifically citing the need to review the mining concession awarded to a Turkish company that exports gold out of the country.

The president-elect also faces the challenge of changing the decades-long perception held by a majority of Liberians (81%) that corruption is widespread in government. Boakai will also be tasked with fixing Liberia’s internal security problems and the growing problem of youth drug addiction.