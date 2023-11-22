The Israel-Hamas war still risks spiraling into a regional conflict

Jenna Moon /

Attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Israeli ships in the Red Sea have sparked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could still spiral across the Middle East even as the two sides agreed on a pause in the fighting.

The U.S. is reportedly considering designating the Houthis as a terrorist organization following the attacks: Analysts say the Houthis raid mirrors Iranian military tactics, prompting fears of an escalation in the frequency of such strikes.

So far, however, Gulf nations have voiced their desire to avoid the conflict metastasizing further. Iran told the U.S. last week that it wanted to avoid a broader conflict — but it did not rule out the possibility if Israel’s bombardment of civilians continues.