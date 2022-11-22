US regulators propose rules that could pave way for flying taxis

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed adding “powered-lift” operations, which could include potential air taxis, to its list of regulated aircraft such as airlines and charter planes.

Air taxis, also known as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, are being touted as the transport of the future with several companies worldwide investing in the transport. The taxis proposed by California’s Joby Aviation mix characteristics of helicopters and planes for micro-flights in urban areas, promising to ease traffic in congested cities

The new proposal is an “important step toward making commercial air taxi operations a reality,” a FAA spokesperson told Semafor. “We anticipate publishing this proposed rule in summer 2023, and will finalize it by the time we certify the first powered-lift aircraft,” the FAA said.

The regulator is also drafting operating requirements and certification rules for pilots of powered-lift aircraft.