Sam Bankman-Fried, Elon Musk, and a secret text

Elon Musk used Twitter, the platform he now owns, to gleefully mock the meltdown of the crypto exchange FTX. His “bullshit meter was redlining” when he met the crypto exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, Musk has said.

But Musk was in a friendlier mood on May 5. Two weeks after clinching a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, he texted Bankman-Fried just after midnight and invited him to roll the $100 million stake he had owned for a few months into a privately held Twitter.

The previously unreported message, which was reviewed by Semafor, set in motion a chain of events that has bound the two men, whose companies are both in varying degrees of crisis. Bankman-Fried owns a sizable chunk of a now privately held and debt-laden Twitter. And Musk, who has publicly distanced himself from the crypto impresario since FTX failed earlier this month, now counts him as a financial partner in his effort to remake Twitter.

One snippet of the message surfaced this summer in a Delaware court, where Twitter was suing to force a cold-footed Musk to close the deal. “Sorry, who is sending this message?” Musk texted Bankman-Fried.

But sandwiching that comment are undisclosed messages between the two men that shed light on the two biggest business stories in the world. The timestamp on the message disclosed in court matched that of the one Semafor reviewed.

Musk’s question followed an upbeat note from Bankman-Fried, saying how enthusiastic he was about Musk’s plans for the platform. He said he was laying low ahead of an upcoming congressional hearing and wouldn’t be able to invest new money in Twitter, but had about $100 million of stock that he was interested in contributing toward the deal.

Bankman-Fried had started accumulating the stake early this year with an eye toward acquiring Twitter himself. (Bankman-Fried is also an investor in Semafor.)

Bankman-Fried’s philanthropic adviser, Will MacAskill, texted Musk on March 29 — a week before the Tesla boss made his stake public — to suggest “a possible joint effort” between the two billionaires, according to the Delaware court documents. It would “be easy,” he told Musk, for Bankman-Fried to commit up to $3 billion to such a bid.

Musk’s banker, Michael Grimes, later added that Bankman-Fried was in for $5 billion and possibly up to $10 billion. Bankman-Fried and Musk later spoke on the phone, Axios reported and Semafor has confirmed, and after that conversation, which was a few days before the text-message exchange in question, Bankman-Fried opted not to invest.

But he did, as Musk suggested, contribute his $100 million in stock toward the now-private Twitter. An FTX balance sheet prepared after the takeover closed on Oct. 28, and circulated to investors earlier this month, listed Twitter shares as an “illiquid” asset.

Since FTX’s collapse, Musk has publicly trashed his now-partner in owning Twitter. “Everyone was talking about him like he’s walking on water and has a zillion dollars,” he said in a Twitter Spaces conversation on Nov. 12, the day after FTX filed for bankruptcy. “And that [was] not my impression… there’s something wrong.”