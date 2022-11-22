Here are the scenes from the first state visit hosted by King Charles

King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch Tuesday, welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in London.

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

The South African flag and the Union Jack lined The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greeted Ramaphosa at Horse Guards Parade before they inspected a Guard of Honour.

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, greeted Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel. Ramaphosa is in town for a two-day state visit.

AD

Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were also present for the ceremonial welcome.

Ramaphosa was set to address the British Parliament later Tuesday, and hold talks with Sunak and other government leaders.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The visit was organized before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Associated Press. It was the first UK state visit by a South African leader since 1996, when the queen welcomed Nelson Mandela.