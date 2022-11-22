noscript
Here are the scenes from the first state visit hosted by King Charles

Title iconThe Photos

King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch Tuesday, welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in London.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, of South Africa, walks with King Charles III as they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade in London.
Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

The South African flag and the Union Jack lined The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery takes part in a procession during a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphos.
REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greeted Ramaphosa at Horse Guards Parade before they inspected a Guard of Honour.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, of South Africa, shakes hands with King Charles III as Camilla, the Queen Consort, looks on before they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade.
Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, greeted Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel. Ramaphosa is in town for a two-day state visit.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, greet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel in London.
Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were also present for the ceremonial welcome.

Ramaphosa was set to address the British Parliament later Tuesday, and hold talks with Sunak and other government leaders.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman attend the ceremonial welcome.
REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The visit was organized before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Associated Press. It was the first UK state visit by a South African leader since 1996, when the queen welcomed Nelson Mandela.

Cyril Ramaphosa and the royals get in a carriage.
Dave Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS
