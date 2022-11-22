Many schoolchildren are among the hundreds killed in Indonesia's earthquake

Rescuers are searching for survivors after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur town on the main Indonesian island of Java on Monday. The death toll has soared to 268 with many schoolchildren among the dead and injured.

Ridwan Kamil, governor of West Java province, told CNN that “the majority of those who died were children,” adding the death toll was likely to rise. “So many incidents occurred at several Islamic schools.”

On Tuesday Indonesia's disaster agency said people were killed after being buried in rubble from collapsed buildings. The earthquake was followed by 118 aftershocks, they added.