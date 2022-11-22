Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United immediately

Ronaldo played for the British club from 2003 to 2009, and again since 2021, scoring over 100 goals.

His relationship with Manchester United has been strained this year. In a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan last week, Ronaldo said he felt "betrayed" by club manager Erik ten Hag, and felt like club leaders were trying to force him out. He also said the team's owners "did not care about the club."

AD

After the interview, Manchester United looked into whether they could take legal action against Ronaldo over a possible breach of contract, The Guardian reported.